South Korea and India Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

South Korea is enhancing its partnership with India by expanding cooperation in sectors like shipbuilding, AI, and critical minerals. This initiative follows high-level talks between Foreign Ministers Jaishankar and Cho in Seoul, aligned with visions set by leaders Modi and President Lee earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:39 IST
South Korea and India Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Uncertainty
South Korean Ambassador to India Lee Seong-ho (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

South Korea has underscored its intent to fortify relations with India through collaboration in strategic sectors including shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. Ambassador Lee Seong-ho described these nations as 'ideal natural partners' amid a fragile global environment.

During a recent interview, Ambassador Lee remarked on the importance of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Seoul. This visit followed commitments made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during the latter's April visit to India, focusing on furthering bilateral agreements.

Jaishankar's participation at the Jeju Peace Forum heightened the visit's strategic significance. There, he delivered a compelling speech on the evolving global order and the roles India and South Korea could play. Both countries are set to intensify cooperation in AI, semiconductors, and critical technologies as they aim to enhance supply chain resilience and reduce strategic dependencies.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026