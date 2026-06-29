South Korea and India Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Uncertainty
South Korea is enhancing its partnership with India by expanding cooperation in sectors like shipbuilding, AI, and critical minerals. This initiative follows high-level talks between Foreign Ministers Jaishankar and Cho in Seoul, aligned with visions set by leaders Modi and President Lee earlier this year.
South Korea has underscored its intent to fortify relations with India through collaboration in strategic sectors including shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. Ambassador Lee Seong-ho described these nations as 'ideal natural partners' amid a fragile global environment.
During a recent interview, Ambassador Lee remarked on the importance of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Seoul. This visit followed commitments made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during the latter's April visit to India, focusing on furthering bilateral agreements.
Jaishankar's participation at the Jeju Peace Forum heightened the visit's strategic significance. There, he delivered a compelling speech on the evolving global order and the roles India and South Korea could play. Both countries are set to intensify cooperation in AI, semiconductors, and critical technologies as they aim to enhance supply chain resilience and reduce strategic dependencies.
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