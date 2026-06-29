Serena Williams Returns: A Wimbledon Comeback to Watch

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams returns to the Wimbledon stage after a four-year hiatus, set to compete against Maya Joint. Despite setting low expectations, Williams looks forward to enjoying her comeback. In men's play, Stan Wawrinka faces Matteo Berrettini, while Alexander Zverev hopes to overcome past Wimbledon struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former World Number One Serena Williams Will Be The Centre Of Attention On Tuesday When She Sets Foot On The Grass At The All England Club For The First Time In Four Years To Face Maya Joint In The First Round At Wimbledon Top Womens Match Serena Williams V Maya Joint Williams | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:44 IST
Serena Williams Returns: A Wimbledon Comeback to Watch
Serena Williams

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams makes her much-anticipated return to the Wimbledon stage this Tuesday, marking her first appearance at the All England Club in four years.

The seven-time champion, facing 20-year-old Maya Joint, aims to enjoy the experience despite the challenges posed by her absence from competitive play.

Meanwhile, in men's tennis, Stan Wawrinka eyes a final Wimbledon run against Italy's Matteo Berrettini, while Alexander Zverev seeks to improve his track record on grass, chasing a second Grand Slam victory.

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