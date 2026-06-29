Zimbabwe Dominates as Bangladesh Struggles on Day Two of Harare Test
Zimbabwe put on a commanding display in the second day of the Test match against Bangladesh, finishing with a 270-run first innings lead. Despite opening challenges, Bangladesh trailed by 230 runs at the close of play, while Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia celebrated a century on his Test return.
Zimbabwe ended the second day of the Test match with a dominant stance over Bangladesh, taking a 270-run lead in their first innings at Harare Sports Club.
Innocent Kaia shone for the hosts, scoring his maiden Test century with a stellar 140 after a three-year hiatus, while Taijul Islam stood out for Bangladesh with figures of 7-138.
Bangladesh stumbled early in their second innings, losing a wicket to new Zimbabwe captain Richard Ngarava. As the day closed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque aimed to regain momentum.