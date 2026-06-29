Zimbabwe Dominates as Bangladesh Struggles on Day Two of Harare Test

Bangladesh Were On The Backfoot After Losing An Early Wicket In Their Second Innings At The End Of The Second Day Of Their Oneoff Test Against Zimbabwe At The Harare Sports Club On Monday Bangladesh Were At Stumps

Zimbabwe ended the second day of the Test match with a dominant stance over Bangladesh, taking a 270-run lead in their first innings at Harare Sports Club.

Innocent Kaia shone for the hosts, scoring his maiden Test century with a stellar 140 after a three-year hiatus, while Taijul Islam stood out for Bangladesh with figures of 7-138.

Bangladesh stumbled early in their second innings, losing a wicket to new Zimbabwe captain Richard Ngarava. As the day closed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque aimed to regain momentum.