Zimbabwe Dominates as Bangladesh Struggles on Day Two of Harare Test

Zimbabwe put on a commanding display in the second day of the Test match against Bangladesh, finishing with a 270-run first innings lead. Despite opening challenges, Bangladesh trailed by 230 runs at the close of play, while Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia celebrated a century on his Test return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangladesh Were On The Backfoot After Losing An Early Wicket In Their Second Innings At The End Of The Second Day Of Their Oneoff Test Against Zimbabwe At The Harare Sports Club On Monday Bangladesh Were At Stumps | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:43 IST
Zimbabwe Dominates as Bangladesh Struggles on Day Two of Harare Test
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Zimbabwe ended the second day of the Test match with a dominant stance over Bangladesh, taking a 270-run lead in their first innings at Harare Sports Club.

Innocent Kaia shone for the hosts, scoring his maiden Test century with a stellar 140 after a three-year hiatus, while Taijul Islam stood out for Bangladesh with figures of 7-138.

Bangladesh stumbled early in their second innings, losing a wicket to new Zimbabwe captain Richard Ngarava. As the day closed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque aimed to regain momentum.

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