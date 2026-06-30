Drone Dilemma: JetBlue's Near-Miss at JFK

The Federal Aviation Administration Said It Has Launched An Investigation After A Jetblue Flight Reported Hitting A Drone While Approaching New Yorks John F Kennedy International Airport On Monday The Pilot Of The Airbus A

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation following a reported drone strike on a JetBlue flight as it approached New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The Airbus A321, departing from Las Vegas, encountered the drone at approximately 3,000 feet during its final approach.

According to the FAA, the incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. EDT. JetBlue stated that the flight landed safely, passengers disembarked normally, and subsequent inspection revealed no damage to the aircraft.

This event occurred just days after a similar encounter involving a United Airlines flight approaching Newark Liberty International Airport, underlining the ongoing issue of drone interference near airports. The FAA emphasizes that unauthorized drone operations near airports can lead to severe penalties.