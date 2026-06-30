Warren Buffett Pauses Donation to Gates Foundation Amid Review of Epstein Ties

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett Is Skipping His Usual Midyear Donation To The Gates Foundation So He Can Wait To See The Findings Of A Review Into The Foundations Ties To Late Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein

In a surprising move, Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has decided to hold off on his traditional mid-year donation to the Gates Foundation. This decision comes as a review is being conducted into the foundation's connections with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Buffett's decision may extend until later in the year, possibly coinciding with the release of his Thanksgiving letter. This delay signals Buffett’s cautious approach in light of ongoing inquiries into Epstein’s influence.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the Wall Street Journal's report, leaving the situation developing and under close scrutiny.