Warren Buffett Pauses Donation to Gates Foundation Amid Review of Epstein Ties
Warren Buffett is deferring his mid-year donation to the Gates Foundation, pending a review of the foundation’s connections to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The Wall Street Journal reports Buffett's decision could be delayed until his Thanksgiving letter. Reuters has not verified the report yet.
In a surprising move, Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has decided to hold off on his traditional mid-year donation to the Gates Foundation. This decision comes as a review is being conducted into the foundation's connections with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Buffett's decision may extend until later in the year, possibly coinciding with the release of his Thanksgiving letter. This delay signals Buffett’s cautious approach in light of ongoing inquiries into Epstein’s influence.
However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the Wall Street Journal's report, leaving the situation developing and under close scrutiny.