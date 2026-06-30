Inferno at Haldia: Fire Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline

A massive fire ignited in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at Haldia oil refinery in India. The emergency unfolded early on Tuesday, causing injuries to several workers. While the blaze's exact cause remains uncertain, local media quickly reported on the unfolding situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Massive Fire Broke Out In A Naphthacarrying Pipeline In Indias Haldia Oil Refinery Early On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 08:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 08:36 IST
Inferno at Haldia: Fire Erupts in Naphtha Pipeline
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An intense blaze engulfed a section of the Haldia oil refinery in India as a naphtha-carrying pipeline caught fire early Tuesday. The incident has raised safety concerns, with local media providing ongoing coverage.

Authorities confirmed multiple workers sustained injuries amid efforts to contain the raging fire. Emergency services rushed to the scene, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, officials hope to determine the root cause soon. The incident underscores the critical need for safety protocols in industrial operations.

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