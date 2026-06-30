Warren Buffett's Philanthropy on Hold Amidst Epstein Investigation

Warren Buffett is delaying his usual donation to the Gates Foundation pending the results of an external review into the foundation's past engagement with Jeffrey Epstein. The review comes after emails showed communication between Epstein and foundation staff, raising concerns about the foundation's associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warren Buffett Is Skipping His Usual Midyear Multibilliondollar Donation To The Gates Foundation As He Waits To See The Findings Of A Review By The Foundation Of Its Ties To Late Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein | Updated: 30-06-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 07:51 IST
Warren Buffett's Philanthropy on Hold Amidst Epstein Investigation

Warren Buffett has postponed his traditional mid-year substantial donation to the Gates Foundation as he awaits a crucial review regarding the foundation's historical connections with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a report from the Wall Street Journal disclosed this Monday.

This step follows a series of controversies surrounding the foundation, largely tied to Chairman Bill Gates' alleged associations with Epstein. The U.S. Justice Department unveiled emails in January revealing communication between Epstein and staff members of the Gates Foundation, prompting CEO Mark Suzman to commission an external assessment concerning previous engagements with Epstein. The findings are expected to be announced over the summer.

Buffett's decision to delay his donation could stretch to the time of his annual Thanksgiving letter, as per the Wall Street Journal's sources acquainted with Buffett's plans. Reuters could not independently verify the claims, and both Berkshire Hathaway and the Gates Foundation have not provided immediate comments in response to Reuters' inquiries.

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