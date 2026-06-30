Yen on the Edge: Tokyo's Intervention Looms as Currency Drops

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated on Tuesday that authorities are prepared to act in response to currency fluctuations, maintaining steady rhetoric as the yen plunged to a 40-year low. On Tuesday, the yen fell further, reaching a rate of 162.41 during morning trading, after surpassing the 162-per-dollar mark for the first time since 1986. This decline has prompted speculation about possible market intervention by Tokyo.

During a routine press briefing, Katayama emphasized the importance of being ready for appropriate responses to currency movements at any moment while addressing the yen's drop past 162 to the dollar. She reaffirmed that authorities' language remains consistent alongside the possibility of decisive actions, as discussed in a recent online meeting with the United States.

Privately, government officials have indicated that the authorities' "final warning" from April 30, issued shortly before the last intervention episode, still stands, highlighting the risk of sudden changes in the currency market. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara has stated that the government plans to build a resilient economic structure against foreign exchange volatility while remaining poised for potential market actions.