Tensions Rise: China Patrols Scarborough Shoal Waters
China's military and coast guard conducted patrols around Scarborough Shoal, reinforcing its territorial claims. The People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command executed air and water combat-readiness operations. Both China and the Philippines claim the Shoal, as the Chinese coast guard increased enforcement against alleged illegal activities.
The tensions in the South China Sea have escalated as China's military and coast guard conducted patrols around the contested Scarborough Shoal on Tuesday. The move is part of Beijing's efforts to maintain its territorial claims in the region.
The Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army carried out combat-readiness patrols in the waters and airspace surrounding the shoal, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. This follows increased law-enforcement patrols initiated by the coast guard earlier this month.
Both China and the Philippines lay claim to the Scarborough Shoal, a key area in the South China Sea. The coast guard's operations involved regulating vessels supposedly engaged in illegal activities, although specific details of these activities were not disclosed.
ALSO READ
-
Unexpected Energy Price Retreat: A Game-Changer for ECB Interest Rate Decisions
-
Scarborough Shoal Tensions: China's Persistent Patrols Stir Regional Waters
-
Taiwan's President Urges Military Cadets to Resist China's Espionage
-
Reviving Coal Trade: North Korea's Shadow Economy Thrives Amid Sanction Lapse
-
EU-China Trade Talks: Navigating the Growing Surplus