Tensions Rise: China Patrols Scarborough Shoal Waters

Chinas Military And Coast Guard Carried Out Patrols In The Waters Around Scarborough Shoal On Tuesday

The tensions in the South China Sea have escalated as China's military and coast guard conducted patrols around the contested Scarborough Shoal on Tuesday. The move is part of Beijing's efforts to maintain its territorial claims in the region.

The Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army carried out combat-readiness patrols in the waters and airspace surrounding the shoal, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. This follows increased law-enforcement patrols initiated by the coast guard earlier this month.

Both China and the Philippines lay claim to the Scarborough Shoal, a key area in the South China Sea. The coast guard's operations involved regulating vessels supposedly engaged in illegal activities, although specific details of these activities were not disclosed.