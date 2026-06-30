EU's New Tariffs: Shielding Steel
The European Commission has announced new quotas to limit duty-free steel imports, aiming to bolster the EU's steel sector. The measures slash annual tariff-free import quotas by 47% and introduce a 50% duty on out-of-quota imports for 26 steel categories. Half of these quotas are reserved for FTA partners.
The European Commission has introduced new restrictions on duty-free steel imports to protect the EU's steel industry, aiming to boost its capacity utilization to 80%.
The new regulation cuts the EU's annual tariff-free import quotas by 47% to 18.3 million tonnes and introduces a 50% duty for steel products exceeding these quotas.
These measures aim to tackle global steel overcapacity and dumping practices, ensuring fair competition in the international market.
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