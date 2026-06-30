EU's New Tariffs: Shielding Steel

The European Commission Unveiled Quotas Under The New System To Limit Dutyfree Steel Imports Into The European Union

The European Commission has introduced new restrictions on duty-free steel imports to protect the EU's steel industry, aiming to boost its capacity utilization to 80%.

The new regulation cuts the EU's annual tariff-free import quotas by 47% to 18.3 million tonnes and introduces a 50% duty for steel products exceeding these quotas.

These measures aim to tackle global steel overcapacity and dumping practices, ensuring fair competition in the international market.