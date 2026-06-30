Bangladesh Launches Digital Portal to Support Small Businesses

Bangladesh has launched a national Business Development Services (BDS) Portal to make it easier for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to access the information and support they need to start, manage and grow their businesses.

The digital platform was introduced on 28 June during the country's observance of International MSME Day 2026 through a partnership between the International Labour Organization (ILO), the SME Foundation and the Ministry of Industries. Supported by the Government of Canada through the ILO's ProGRESS project, the portal provides entrepreneurs with a single online gateway to a wide range of business services that were previously scattered across multiple institutions.

Entrepreneurs gain easier access to business support

Bangladesh is home to more than 11.7 million operational MSMEs, making the sector one of the country's largest sources of employment and economic activity. Many business owners continue to face difficulties finding reliable information on financing, training, licensing, regulations and market opportunities, often spending significant time navigating different government agencies and service providers.

The new portal brings together business advisory services, entrepreneurship training, financial opportunities, market information, networking support, registration and licensing guidance, along with other services offered by public and private organisations. Accredited consultants, business trainers, banks, lending institutions and technology service providers can also use the platform to promote their services and connect with potential clients.

Guidebooks and reforms support enterprise growth

Alongside the portal, the ILO and the SME Foundation introduced three practical guidebooks covering business licensing, plastic waste management licensing and the light engineering sector. The publications explain licensing requirements, government agencies involved, expected costs, processing times and application procedures, making it easier for entrepreneurs to understand and complete regulatory processes.

ILO Bangladesh Country Director Max Tuñón said the portal is a practical tool that will help entrepreneurs establish, formalise and expand their businesses while creating more opportunities for decent work. Industries, Commerce, Textiles and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening the MSME sector through continued policy support, industrial investment and entrepreneurship programmes. Organisers said the platform's long-term success will depend on regular updates, strong institutional cooperation and ensuring that women entrepreneurs, young business owners and underserved enterprises across Bangladesh can benefit from its services.