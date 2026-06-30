AfDB, Shanghai Ocean University Partner on Africa's Blue Economy

The African Development Bank Group and Shanghai Ocean University have signed a new partnership agreement to strengthen cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture, marine science and blue economy development, creating fresh opportunities to support sustainable growth across Africa.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Shanghai by African Development Bank Group Vice President for People and Talent Management Jacques Edjangue and Shanghai Ocean University President Dr Wei Hu. The agreement establishes a framework for closer collaboration in research, knowledge sharing, academic exchanges and professional training, helping African countries build stronger expertise in ocean-based industries.

Focus on sustainable growth and knowledge sharing

The partnership will concentrate on five key areas, including fisheries and aquaculture, marine science, blue economy development, academic cooperation, and talent development. Through joint research, educational exchanges and capacity-building programmes, both organisations plan to strengthen technical skills and encourage innovation that supports the sustainable use of marine resources.

Jacques Edjangue said Africa's blue economy offers major opportunities to create jobs, encourage innovation and promote long-term economic development. He noted that working with a leading institution such as Shanghai Ocean University will give African countries greater access to knowledge, practical expertise and scientific research that can help build more resilient economies.

Partnership strengthens Africa's long-term development goals

Dr. Wei Hu described the agreement as an important step in expanding China-Africa cooperation in science, education and technology. He said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to South-South cooperation while supporting Africa's development through stronger research and skills development.

The collaboration also supports the African Development Bank Group's broader development strategy by investing in human capital, strengthening institutional capacity and encouraging sustainable management of Africa's natural resources. By promoting innovation in fisheries, aquaculture and the wider blue economy, the partners hope to help unlock new economic opportunities while protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.