Tech Mahindra and Microsoft Forge AI-Powered 5G Network Revolution

Tech Mahindra has joined forces with Microsoft in a landmark partnership to propel telecom network modernization through a pioneering AI-driven 5G network digital twin solution. The collaboration, designed for medium to large-scale telecom operators, aims to enhance network operations, improve service performance, and expedite monetization of next-gen 5G capabilities.

The integration will provide customers with access to a secure technology ecosystem that supports the swift deployment of scalable solutions, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service quality. Telecom operators are set to transition from traditional network simulation methods to advanced cloud-scale digital twins, featuring real-time telemetry, semantic intelligence, and AI-driven automation.

This innovative solution harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, and Azure Digital Twin services to consolidate vast network telemetry into a real-time, AI-ready data platform. It facilitates advanced simulation and predictive modeling, thereby enabling data-driven decision-making, optimizing infrastructure investments, and enhancing asset utilization while minimizing operational overheads.

The platform supports intelligent reasoning, autonomous decision-making, and closed-loop orchestration in network operations through the integration of Microsoft Foundry, Fabric IQ, and agentic AI frameworks. Additionally, it equips telecom providers to expedite enterprise-focused service monetization, underscored by SLA-driven offerings like network slicing and edge orchestration, complete with enhanced service assurance and risk prediction capabilities.

Alessandra Antonelli, Senior Global Director of Strategy at Microsoft, remarked that Tech Mahindra's AI-powered 5G Network Digital Twins bring real-time intelligence into even the most complex network environments. By leveraging Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Foundry, and Microsoft Fabric alongside Tech Mahindra's telco expertise, operators are empowered to shift from passive monitoring to active, intelligent decisioning driven by agentic AI across live network environments.