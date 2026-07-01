Veteran Semiconductor Leader Balaji Kanigicherla Joins Chipsolve as Board Chairman

In a strategic move, Chipsolve Technologies announced on July 1, 2026, the appointment of semiconductor industry veteran Balaji Kanigicherla as Chairman of the Board. Known for his over 30 years of leadership experience in semiconductor architecture, engineering, and business management, Kanigicherla joins as Chipsolve aims to expand its offerings in semiconductor design services, IP, and AI-driven engineering workflows.

Kanigicherla's career spans leadership roles in renowned companies like Renesas Electronics and Intel Corporation. His expertise covers data center, graphics, CPU, memory, networking, embedded systems, IoT, smartphones, automotive, and PC platforms. Notably, he holds 17 U.S. patents in IP, SoC, and system architectures.

"Balaji’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Chipsolve as we aim to transform from a trusted partner to a leading semiconductor engineering firm," expressed Suresh Veluru, Founder and CEO. As Chairman, Kanigicherla will focus on growth strategy, global partnerships, and leveraging AI to enhance semiconductor engineering productivity. His involvement is anticipated to bring Chipsolve to the forefront of delivering next-generation, energy-efficient silicon solutions.