Veteran Semiconductor Leader Balaji Kanigicherla Joins Chipsolve as Board Chairman

Chipsolve Technologies appoints industry veteran Balaji Kanigicherla as Chairman to steer advancement in semiconductor design and AI workflows for next-gen SoC development. With extensive experience leading billion-dollar businesses, Balaji will drive growth strategies, IP innovations, and AI utilization across engineering productivity enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:34 IST
Veteran Semiconductor Leader Balaji Kanigicherla Joins Chipsolve as Board Chairman
Chipsolve Technologies welcomes Balaji Kanigicherla as Chairman of the Board to support its expansion in semiconductor design services and AI-enabled engineering solutions. Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move, Chipsolve Technologies announced on July 1, 2026, the appointment of semiconductor industry veteran Balaji Kanigicherla as Chairman of the Board. Known for his over 30 years of leadership experience in semiconductor architecture, engineering, and business management, Kanigicherla joins as Chipsolve aims to expand its offerings in semiconductor design services, IP, and AI-driven engineering workflows.

Kanigicherla's career spans leadership roles in renowned companies like Renesas Electronics and Intel Corporation. His expertise covers data center, graphics, CPU, memory, networking, embedded systems, IoT, smartphones, automotive, and PC platforms. Notably, he holds 17 U.S. patents in IP, SoC, and system architectures.

"Balaji’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Chipsolve as we aim to transform from a trusted partner to a leading semiconductor engineering firm," expressed Suresh Veluru, Founder and CEO. As Chairman, Kanigicherla will focus on growth strategy, global partnerships, and leveraging AI to enhance semiconductor engineering productivity. His involvement is anticipated to bring Chipsolve to the forefront of delivering next-generation, energy-efficient silicon solutions.

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