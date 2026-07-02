Market Jitters: Dollar Slips, Chip Stocks Dip Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

The Dollar Eased On Thursday Ahead Of Us Jobs Data That Could Either Support Or Challenge Market Expectations Of A Fed Interest Rate Hike This Year

On Thursday, the dollar slid as markets braced for upcoming U.S. jobs data, which could shape expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, chipmaker stocks struggled after previous gains, and oil prices faced a downward trend, amid talks between the U.S. and Iran showing positive developments.

Market participants are closely monitoring the U.S. payroll figures due, a day earlier than usual due to the July 4th holiday. With economists forecasting an increase of 110,000 jobs in June, there is potential for surprises. The yen unexpectedly rose, hinting at possible intervention by Japanese authorities, adding to market volatility.

Elsewhere, South Korean chip stocks faced significant declines after reaching highs, influenced by Wall Street's tech sector performance. In Europe, non-tech shares showed resilience despite the tech downturn. Oil and gold prices fluctuated in tandem with political and economic developments, reflecting investor sentiment amid global uncertainties.