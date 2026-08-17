Vice President Celebrates Tamil Nadu's Academic Milestones in Convocation Tour

India's Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, made a significant visit to Tamil Nadu, landing at Tiruchirappalli International Airport before proceeding to the Central University of Tamil Nadu's 11th Convocation Ceremony in Neelakudi, Tiruvarur. Accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, Radhakrishnan traveled by helicopter to the event where he served as the chief guest.

Arriving on a temporary helipad at the university campus, the Vice President presented gold medals and degrees to the institution’s top achievers and delivered a speech aimed at inspiring future leaders. The ceremony, presided over by Chancellor Padmanabhan, was held in the university's multipurpose auditorium.

With an enrollment of around 4,000 students, the Central University of Tamil Nadu welcomed attendees from across India. Earlier, on his two-day Tamil Nadu tour, Radhakrishnan also addressed and attended the 22nd Convocation of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology. His messages focused on youth empowerment, encouraging graduates to actively shape their destinies. Additionally, he awarded an Honorary Degree Certificate to Shri R. Velusamy Avl from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., underscoring the significance of industry-academic collaborations.