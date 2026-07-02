Legal Hurdles Stall UK's Motor Finance Redress Scheme

Britains Financial Conduct Authority Said On Thursday Parts Of Its Motor Finance Consumer Redress Scheme Had Been Suspended Pending Legal Challenges Brought By Four Parties The Regulator Introduced The Scheme In March To Compensate Motorists Who Were Treated Unfairly Under Motor Finance Arrangements Between And It Previously Estimated Firms Would Pay Around Billion Pounds In Compensation The Partial Suspension Enables Firms To Keep Preparing For The Scheme And Progress Complaints As Far As Possible

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced a partial suspension of its motor finance consumer redress scheme on Thursday due to legal challenges from four parties.

Introduced in March to address unfair motor finance practices from 2007 to 2024, the scheme is estimated to involve £7.5 billion in compensation payouts. The suspension allows firms to prepare for the scheme while minimizing redundant work in case the legal challenges succeed, according to an FCA statement.

As the legal proceedings are scheduled for December or February, compensation payments will face delays. If the scheme is approved, payouts are expected to commence in 2027. However, if overturned, a revised scheme might not implement until 2028 or later.