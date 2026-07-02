Legal Hurdles Stall UK's Motor Finance Redress Scheme
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has temporarily suspended parts of its motor finance consumer redress scheme due to legal challenges. Initially launched to compensate motorists for unfair treatment between 2007 and 2024, the scheme's estimated payout is £7.5 billion. Compensation payments will be delayed until the legal process concludes.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced a partial suspension of its motor finance consumer redress scheme on Thursday due to legal challenges from four parties.
Introduced in March to address unfair motor finance practices from 2007 to 2024, the scheme is estimated to involve £7.5 billion in compensation payouts. The suspension allows firms to prepare for the scheme while minimizing redundant work in case the legal challenges succeed, according to an FCA statement.
As the legal proceedings are scheduled for December or February, compensation payments will face delays. If the scheme is approved, payouts are expected to commence in 2027. However, if overturned, a revised scheme might not implement until 2028 or later.