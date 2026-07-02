Britain's Motor Finance Scandal: The Legal Road Ahead

Britains Financial Watchdog Said On Thursday That Parts Of Its Proposed Billion Billion Motor Finance Compensation Scheme Would Be Suspended While Legal Challenges Are Heard

The UK's financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), announced on Thursday a suspension of parts of its £9.1 billion motor finance compensation scheme due to upcoming legal challenges, expected in December or February.

The FCA aims to address a 17-year mis-selling scandal involving undisclosed commissions and incentivized interest rates between lenders and car dealerships. Despite some industry compliance, key players, including Credit Agricole and carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, are mounting challenges.

These disputes could shift the timeline for compensations, potentially delaying payouts until 2027 or beyond, depending on the legal outcomes. The FCA emphasizes its commitment to fair compensation and may resort to resolving complaints individually if the scheme fails.