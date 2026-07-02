India Charts Roadmap to Boost Global AYUSH Exports

The Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Ministry of AYUSH and the AYUSH Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL), hosted a high-level brainstorming session in New Delhi to shape the future of India's traditional wellness industry and expand its global presence.

Held under the theme "Strengthening India's Global Leadership in Traditional Wellness: Innovation, Quality, Exports and International Collaboration in the AYUSH Sector," the event brought together more than 150 participants, including government officials, exporters, manufacturers, startups, researchers, MSMEs, industry bodies and state licensing authorities. The discussions focused on building a stronger export ecosystem for AYUSH products and services while reinforcing India's position as a trusted global destination for traditional healthcare and wellness.

Focus on quality, innovation and international markets

Participants explored ways to make Indian AYUSH products more competitive by improving quality standards, scientific validation, branding and compliance with international regulations. Deliberations also covered opportunities created by India's Free Trade Agreements, medical value travel, wellness services, WHO-GMP compliance, the Ayush Quality Mark and strategies to overcome regulatory and market access challenges.

AYUSHEXCIL Chairman and Member of Parliament Dr. Anurag Sharma said traditional medicine is gaining wider acceptance across the world, creating a strong opportunity for India to emerge as a global hub for holistic healthcare. He called for stronger collaboration between government, industry and research institutions to improve innovation, quality assurance and global branding while expanding support for exporters through market development and capacity-building programmes.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal described AYUSH as one of India's high-potential sunrise export sectors. He said the country's goal extends beyond increasing exports to building globally recognised Indian AYUSH brands. He encouraged businesses to invest in innovation, value addition, branding and quality while making full use of opportunities offered by India's growing network of free trade agreements. He also stressed the role of trade facilitators and ecosystem partners in connecting Indian products with international markets.

Building Brand India AYUSH

AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha highlighted the importance of flagship initiatives such as Ayush Mark and Ayurveda Aahar in strengthening quality assurance and global competitiveness. He urged industry stakeholders to improve packaging, branding and international market readiness while taking advantage of growing global demand for Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

He also emphasised the need for continuous dialogue between government and industry, greater capacity-building support for exporters and MSMEs, and closer alignment of Indian standards with international benchmarks to increase worldwide acceptance of AYUSH products.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion in which stakeholders offered recommendations on market access, regulatory reforms, ease of doing business, innovation and international collaboration. The suggestions will help shape future policy measures and export promotion initiatives aimed at strengthening Brand India AYUSH and expanding India's leadership in the global traditional wellness market.