Trump Accounts: A New Era of Investment for Newborns

The U.S. government introduces Trump accounts, allowing individuals and corporations to donate shares of stock to newborn investment accounts. With a federal contribution of $1,000 per child, these accounts offer a mix of tax advantages and flexible fund usage, aiming to encourage private giving and foster financial growth for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Individuals And Corporations Will Be Able To Donate Shares Of Stock To Trump Accounts | Updated: 03-07-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 00:56 IST
Trump Accounts: A New Era of Investment for Newborns

The U.S. government is set to launch 'Trump accounts,' newborn investment accounts linked to President Trump's tax and immigration law, on Saturday. This initiative marks the nation's 250th anniversary, allowing individuals and corporations to donate shares of stock to these accounts.

Each child born from 2025 to 2028 will receive a $1,000 contribution from the federal government, while several companies and philanthropists have pledged additional donations. Contributors can transfer publicly traded shares, and donations will be distributed according to the donor's instructions and Treasury guidelines.

Although over six million families have enrolled, only 1.4 million are eligible for federal funding. Nonetheless, the program aims to promote private giving and investment for the next generation, though tax advantages are less favorable than other savings plans.

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