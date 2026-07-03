Trump Accounts: A New Era of Investment for Babies

The U.S. government is launching 'Trump Accounts,' allowing stock donations for newborn investment accounts, part of Trump's tax and immigration law. These accounts, starting in 2025, will benefit from federal contributions and allow private donations. Account holders manage investments with certain tax advantages, despite some limitations compared to other savings plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Individuals And Corporations Will Be Able To Donate Shares Of Stock To Trump Accounts | Updated: 03-07-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 02:21 IST
Trump Accounts: A New Era of Investment for Babies

On Thursday, officials announced that individuals and corporations can donate stock shares to 'Trump accounts,' a new initiative birthed from President Donald Trump’s tax and immigration reform. The accounts commence on Saturday to commemorate the U.S.'s 250th anniversary. Federal funds and private donations will support these newborn investment accounts.

Under this program, the government pledges $1,000 for each child born between 2025 and 2028. Contributions of publicly traded shares can be transferred to the U.S. Treasury and directed to eligible children’s accounts as per donor instructions, according to Treasury guidance.

Although over six million families have engaged with the program, only a fraction qualifies for initial federal contributions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent views this as a large-scale private giving initiative to aid future generations. These accounts allow tax benefits, though less favorable than other youth savings plans, providing a new financial landscape for young Americans.

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