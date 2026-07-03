Police In New York City Said On Thursday A Man Died From Severe Burns Near The United Nations Headquarters

A man identified as Tibetan activist Logba Rangzen died from severe burns after setting himself on fire near the United Nations headquarters in New York City, in a bid for Tibetan independence. This tragic incident underscores the ongoing ethnic tensions between Tibetans and the Chinese government.

The New York City Police Department responded to an emergency call and found Rangzen severely burned. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, although they have not officially released his name.

Rangzen's act of self-immolation coincided with broader protests against China's new ethnic unity law. The legislation, which has drawn concern from the U.S. and the European Union, aims to reinforce a national identity across China's 55 ethnic minorities, including Tibetans and Uyghurs.