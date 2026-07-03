Golden Gate Bridge Blockade: Protesters Face Conviction Amid Pro-Gaza Demonstration

Seven protesters convicted of misdemeanors for blocking the Golden Gate Bridge during a pro-Palestinian demonstration against Israel's war in Gaza. The jury deadlocked on a felony conspiracy charge. The protest, part of large-scale demonstrations in 2024, demanded an end to U.S. support for Israel. Sentencing is due in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seven Protesters Who Blocked Traffic On The Golden Gate Bridge In A Propalestinian Protest Against Israels War In Gaza Were Convicted Of Misdemeanor Charges By A San Francisco Jury That Remained Deadlocked On The More Serious Charge Of Felony Conspiracy The Jury Convicted Each Of The Seven Protesters On Six Misdemeanor Counts | Updated: 03-07-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 08:58 IST
Golden Gate Bridge Blockade: Protesters Face Conviction Amid Pro-Gaza Demonstration
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A San Francisco jury has convicted seven protesters on misdemeanor charges for their role in a 2024 blockade of the Golden Gate Bridge. The protest was part of a larger movement against Israel's military actions in Gaza and U.S. backing of its ally.

While the jury agreed on six misdemeanor counts for each defendant—including false imprisonment and obstruction—it couldn't reach a consensus on the more serious felony conspiracy charge. Sentencing for the protesters is scheduled for August, with potential penalties reaching up to five years in county jail.

The demonstration, one of many during that year, called for universities to divest from companies supporting Israel. Defense attorneys argued the protesters were ultimately driven by moral compulsion, while the district attorney's office highlighted the disruption caused by the four-hour traffic blockage.

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