India Intensifies Scrutiny on Messaging Apps

India has sent notices to messaging platforms Telegram and Signal, raising concerns that their username features may enable impersonation and misuse. This move marks an escalation in the country's examination of user-anonymity tools on digital platforms, according to a government insider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Has Issued Notices To Messaging Platforms Telegram And Signal Over Concerns That Their Username Features Could Facilitate Impersonation And Other Forms Of Misuse | Updated: 03-07-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 08:46 IST
India Intensifies Scrutiny on Messaging Apps
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India has issued notices to messaging platforms Telegram and Signal, spotlighting concerns over the potential misuse of their username features. The government fears that these features could facilitate impersonation and other forms of misuse.

This move comes as part of India's increasing scrutiny of user-anonymity tools on digital platforms. The government is taking steps to ensure that these tools do not compromise user security and integrity.

A government source disclosed this information on Friday, indicating the country's growing vigilance in overseeing digital platforms and their features.

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