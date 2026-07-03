India Intensifies Scrutiny on Messaging Apps

India Has Issued Notices To Messaging Platforms Telegram And Signal Over Concerns That Their Username Features Could Facilitate Impersonation And Other Forms Of Misuse

India has issued notices to messaging platforms Telegram and Signal, spotlighting concerns over the potential misuse of their username features. The government fears that these features could facilitate impersonation and other forms of misuse.

This move comes as part of India's increasing scrutiny of user-anonymity tools on digital platforms. The government is taking steps to ensure that these tools do not compromise user security and integrity.

A government source disclosed this information on Friday, indicating the country's growing vigilance in overseeing digital platforms and their features.