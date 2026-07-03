M3M Foundation Honored for Transformative Impact on Public Healthcare

M3M Foundation received an appreciation letter from the Gurugram Health Department on National Doctors' Day for its significant contributions to public healthcare. The Foundation's efforts, which include renovating health centers and providing crucial medical equipment, enhance healthcare accessibility and quality for communities, supporting India's vision for a healthier future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:20 IST
M3M Foundation Honored for Transformative Impact on Public Healthcare
Shri Tejpal Tanwar, MLA, Gurugram, Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President, M3M Foundation, Shri Narayan Bhadana, Councillor, Health Dept, and village Sarpanch. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai witnessed a significant recognition event on July 3 as the M3M Foundation was honored by the Health Department of Gurugram at a special National Doctors' Day ceremony held at the Sub Health Centre, Kadarpur. The Foundation was commended for its unwavering commitment to bolstering public healthcare services and enhancing access to quality health provisions.

The event, orchestrated in the prestigious presence of Gurugram's MLA Shri Tejpal Tanwar, saw notable attendees including Chief Medical Officer Shri Lokveer Singh and Councillor Shri Narayan Bhadana amidst doctors, healthcare workers, and community members. The M3M Foundation's pivotal role in reinforcing health infrastructure and alignment with government healthcare objectives was prominently acknowledged.

Through its Kartavya Programme, the Foundation has driven numerous health interventions, reaching over 2 lakh people with 102 health camps in recent years. With initiatives ranging from distributing nutritional kits to TB patients to equipping health centers with essential medical gear, the M3M Foundation exemplifies the potential of collaborative healthcare initiatives in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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