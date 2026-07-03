Epic Farewell: Iran Gathers for Ayatollah Khamenei's Grand Funeral

Irans Ruling Clerics Are Preparing Days Of Mass Funeral Rites For Ayatollah Ali Khamenei As A Show Of Public Devotion To The Islamic Republic And Proof That Its Revolutionary Fervour Still Burns Strong Irans Supreme Leader Was Killed By Us And Israeli Strikes In Their First Attack Of The War And The Funeral Events Will Begin Over The Weekend In Tehran

Iran's political landscape faces a seismic shift as the nation prepares for the funeral of its late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint U.S. and Israeli strike. The mass funeral processions, beginning over the weekend in Tehran, aim to display the Islamic Republic's resilience and unity.

Authorities hope the events will reignite a sense of revolutionary fervor among Iranians, drawing millions to the streets with promises of accommodation, transportation, and food. Yet, analysts warn this outward display of loyalty masks widespread public discontent over economic hardship and government repression that has accrued over decades.

The transition of power to Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, marks a pivotal moment in Iran's 47-year history since the revolution. Despite the ceremonies being saturated with symbolic martyrdom, they reveal underlying cracks in public support for a regime many believe is out of touch with its younger citizens.