Brookefield Daycare Scandal: Arrest Made in Shocking Child Abuse Case

In a shocking development, Bengaluru police have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged torture of an infant at a daycare center in the Brookefield area, officials revealed on Friday. The Bengaluru Commissioner confirmed that the woman has been named as the second accused in the FIR related to the case. Her arrest follows her identification via video footage connected to the alleged child abuse incident, with authorities moving swiftly to take her into custody.

The Commissioner noted that the accused will soon be produced before a court, with officers seeking to secure her custody for further questioning as the investigation unfolds. Reacting staunchly to the horrific incident, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge denounced the alleged assault on the infant as 'absolutely unacceptable' and vowed that such incidents would not be tolerated. 'Such an incident is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The authorities have already sought a report on the matter,' Kharge emphatically remarked. He stressed on the existence of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that dictates the operation of daycare centers, pushing for a formal written explanation from the management.

'Parents entrust daycare centers with the care of their young children. These centers must be operated with utmost care in line with the prescribed guidelines. That was clearly not the case here,' the Minister remarked with noticeable dismay. Kharge further emphasized that the incident not only affects the daycare's reputation but also damages the broader image of 'Brand Bengaluru.' 'This isn't just about the company's reputation—it tarnishes Brand Bengaluru. Let the report come in, and appropriate action will be taken,' he asserted. This alarming case of alleged infant abuse at the daycare center surfaced after video evidence was brought to light, with the investigation currently ongoing. (ANI)