Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Devastating Drone and Missile Assaults

Russia launched a massive aerial assault on Kyiv, killing at least 30 people and causing extensive destruction. The attack, which included hundreds of drones and missiles, damaged around 130 buildings and injured scores of residents. Ukraine called for more air defense support from its allies in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours Of Thursday | Updated: 03-07-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 09:51 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Devastating Drone and Missile Assaults
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In a fierce and deadly escalation, Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Thursday morning, resulting in the deadliest incident on the city in 2023 so far.

The onslaught claimed at least 30 lives, left dozens injured, and saw significant damage to approximately 130 buildings, including key infrastructure and residential areas. Columns of smoke filled Kyiv's skyline as thousands of residents fled to bomb shelters seeking refuge.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed frustration over unmet promises by allies to deliver air defense systems, suggesting the destruction could have been lessened with proper support. In response, he emphasized the issue of air defense will be a key discussion at the upcoming NATO summit.

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