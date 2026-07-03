Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours Of Thursday

In a fierce and deadly escalation, Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Thursday morning, resulting in the deadliest incident on the city in 2023 so far.

The onslaught claimed at least 30 lives, left dozens injured, and saw significant damage to approximately 130 buildings, including key infrastructure and residential areas. Columns of smoke filled Kyiv's skyline as thousands of residents fled to bomb shelters seeking refuge.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed frustration over unmet promises by allies to deliver air defense systems, suggesting the destruction could have been lessened with proper support. In response, he emphasized the issue of air defense will be a key discussion at the upcoming NATO summit.