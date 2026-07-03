Ukraine Strikes Back: Crimea Airfields Targeted

Ukraine executed a strategic strike on two Russian-controlled airfields in Crimea, damaging or destroying several jets and drone warehouses, according to Ukraine's SBU security service. The attack targeted the Hvardiyske and Saky airbases, with Saky being hit for the second time within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Hit Two Russian Airfields In Moscowoccupied Crimea | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:40 IST
Ukraine Strikes Back: Crimea Airfields Targeted
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In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine launched strikes on two Russian-occupied airfields in Crimea, claiming the assault damaged or destroyed several fighter jets and drone storage facilities.

The SBU, Ukraine's security service, reported that the targeted sites were Hvardiyske and Saky airbases. Notably, Saky airbase suffered an attack for the second time in one week.

This development marks a tense point of conflict in the region, showcasing Ukraine's continued resilience in its ongoing tensions with Russia.

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