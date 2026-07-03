The Kremlin Said On Friday That The European Union Should Consider Ukraines Suspected Involvement In Blowing Up The Nord Stream Gas Pipelines In September When Deciding Whether To Grant Eu Membership To Kyiv Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Was Commenting After German Federal Prosecutors Charged A Former Ukrainian Army Officer In Connection With The Blasts The Man

The Kremlin has intensified its rhetoric, pressing the European Union to incorporate the investigation into Nord Stream pipeline explosions as a key factor in assessing Ukraine's bid for EU membership. This comes after German prosecutors charged a former Ukrainian army officer with complicity in the crime.

Authorities in Kyiv have responded cautiously, indicating a lack of sufficient information to address the German allegations fully. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Ukraine's alleged involvement represents a terrorist act against critical EU infrastructure.

As the debate over Ukraine's potential EU membership intensifies, the accused officer, identified only as Serhii K., symbolizes the growing geopolitical tensions. The Nord Stream explosions, which both Moscow and Western countries describe as sabotage, remain a contentious issue between Russia, Ukraine, and the EU.