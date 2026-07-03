Xi Jinping Promotes Top Military Leaders

In a ceremony held in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also leads the Central Military Commission, promoted two senior military officers to the rank of general.

The officers elevated to this prestigious rank are Zhang Shuguang, who serves as the secretary of the CMC discipline inspection commission and director of the CMC commission of supervision, and Wang Gang, the commander of the People's Liberation Army Air Force.

The promotion, as reported by state media, underscores the importance of these positions within China's military structure.