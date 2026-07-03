Xi Jinping Promotes Top Military Leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a ceremony in Beijing, elevated two senior military officers, Zhang Shuguang and Wang Gang, to the rank of general. This rank is the highest for active-duty officers in China, highlighting the significance of the promotion ceremony overseen by Xi, who also chairs the Central Military Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinese President Xi Jinping | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:42 IST
Xi Jinping Promotes Top Military Leaders
Xi Jinping

In a ceremony held in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also leads the Central Military Commission, promoted two senior military officers to the rank of general.

The officers elevated to this prestigious rank are Zhang Shuguang, who serves as the secretary of the CMC discipline inspection commission and director of the CMC commission of supervision, and Wang Gang, the commander of the People's Liberation Army Air Force.

The promotion, as reported by state media, underscores the importance of these positions within China's military structure.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026