India's Auto Industry Outlook: Growth Amid Margin Pressures

The Indian automobile industry is expected to experience sustained demand across various vehicle segments, as reported in a monthly sector analysis by Antique Stock Broking. However, automakers may encounter pressure on profit margins in the first half of the financial year 2027, with improvement anticipated in the latter half.

The report highlights strong wholesale dispatches among passenger vehicles (PVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), and tractors, suggesting that demand remains robust despite looming cost challenges for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the short term. Notably, the demand for premium vehicles remains resilient, whereas the mass-market vehicle segment might see moderation by the second half of FY27.

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesale figures rose by 23% year-on-year during the first quarter of FY27; meanwhile, commercial vehicle and tractor wholesales grew by 20% and 19%, respectively. The report also indicates a resurgence in export demand with geopolitical conditions stabilizing. Prominent manufacturers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra registered notable growth in June, while Hyundai faced challenges due to supply chain disruptions. Sales of electric vehicles continue to soar, with a 91% year-on-year increase in electric passenger vehicle retail sales in June, attempting to capitalize on this trend.