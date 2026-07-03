Sterling Surges: Pound Posts Biggest Weekly Gain in Three Months

The British pound is set for its largest weekly gain against the U.S. dollar in three months, driven by diminished domestic political risks and weak U.S. labor data. Andy Burnham's leadership challenge raised initial concerns, but his commitment to existing fiscal rules stabilized markets. The BoE's rate decisions now take center stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The British Pound Was Headed For Its Biggest Weekly Jump In Weeks Against The Us Dollar On Friday | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:03 IST
Sterling Surges: Pound Posts Biggest Weekly Gain in Three Months
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The British pound is experiencing its most significant weekly rise against the U.S. dollar in twelve weeks, fueled by reduced domestic political uncertainty and underwhelming U.S. labor data. Sterling's appreciation is closely linked to a 1.2% weekly increase.

Initial market apprehensions surfaced when Andy Burnham indicated interest in succeeding Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Investors feared his stance against bond market influences might disrupt current financial strategies. However, stability returned as Burnham pledged adherence to fiscal policies like balancing spending and tax revenues.

Focus now shifts to the Bank of England as markets anticipate potential interest rate hikes. Catherine Mann's recent comments suggest a willingness to raise rates should inflationary pressures persist, drawing further investor attention towards monetary policy actions.

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