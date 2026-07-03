Sterling Surges: Pound Posts Biggest Weekly Gain in Three Months

The British Pound Was Headed For Its Biggest Weekly Jump In Weeks Against The Us Dollar On Friday

The British pound is experiencing its most significant weekly rise against the U.S. dollar in twelve weeks, fueled by reduced domestic political uncertainty and underwhelming U.S. labor data. Sterling's appreciation is closely linked to a 1.2% weekly increase.

Initial market apprehensions surfaced when Andy Burnham indicated interest in succeeding Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Investors feared his stance against bond market influences might disrupt current financial strategies. However, stability returned as Burnham pledged adherence to fiscal policies like balancing spending and tax revenues.

Focus now shifts to the Bank of England as markets anticipate potential interest rate hikes. Catherine Mann's recent comments suggest a willingness to raise rates should inflationary pressures persist, drawing further investor attention towards monetary policy actions.