TSMC Secures $20 Billion Approval for Arizona Venture, Boosting U.S. Operations to $44 Billion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has secured the green light to inject a staggering USD 20 billion into its Arizona subsidiary, as confirmed by Focus Taiwan. This approval was among nine major domestic and overseas investment initiatives ratified by the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Department of Investment Review during a Thursday session.

This funding milestone marks the sixth such approval for TSMC's ventures in the United States, amplifying the semiconductor titan's American investment portfolio to a hefty USD 44 billion. According to government officials, the new capital is earmarked for the construction of a 12-inch wafer fabrication facility and an advanced packaging plant in Arizona, with TSMC expected to provide further details.

Apart from TSMC's major investment, the regulatory session saw the approval of several substantial outbound projects, including a USD 1 billion fund injection by Nanya Technology Corp. into its British Virgin Islands subsidiary. The session also cleared USD 600 million in investments by Quanta Computer Inc. for its US operations and a USD 919 million capital boost by Lite-On Technology Corp. to produce optoelectronic products.