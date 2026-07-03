Ukraine Seeks Peaceful Resolution Amid Historical Tensions with Poland

Ukraine Is Looking For Ways To Lower Tension With Poland

Ukraine is actively seeking to lower tensions with Poland, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This announcement followed a crucial meeting between the foreign ministers of the two nations, addressing long-standing disputes over World War Two-era massacres.

Prime Minister Tusk, speaking at a news conference, expressed uncertainty about the immediate outcomes of the meeting. However, he noted that signals from Ukraine suggest an earnest effort to alleviate the friction between the two countries.

These discussions are pivotal, aiming to resolve historical disagreements and strengthen diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Poland.