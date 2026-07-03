Socceroos Set to Battle Egypt: Popovic Confident in World Cup Showdown

Australia's coach, Tony Popovic, asserts the Socceroos are primed to face Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. After navigating a challenging group that included the USA, Turkey, and Paraguay, Australia is eager to deliver a standout performance in this crucial knockout encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 16:24 IST
Socceroos Set to Battle Egypt: Popovic Confident in World Cup Showdown
Australia coach Tony Popovic (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's coach Tony Popovic has expressed his team's readiness for the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Egypt, reiterating the significance of the bout. In an interview with Reuters, Popovic highlighted Australia's achievement of advancing beyond the group stage for the second time in a row, overcoming formidable teams like the USA, Turkey, and Paraguay.

Emphasizing the importance of focus, Popovic encouraged his players to concentrate on the present moment to make history. He acknowledged the tested resilience needed for this knockout stage encounter, believing that the team can raise their game against Egypt, a challenge he anticipates to be tougher than the group matches.

Reflecting on past World Cup defeats at this stage to Italy in 2006 and Argentina in 2022, Popovic is optimistic about Australia's promising future with emerging young talent. However, his focus remains on the current squad's ability to succeed now, stating their progression through a challenging group underscores their quality and readiness for the match against Egypt.

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