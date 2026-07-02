Sterling Climbs: UK Politics and Market Dynamics at Play

The British pound rose to a one-year high against the euro and increased against the dollar as currency markets experienced fluctuations. Key factors included weaker eurozone inflation data, UK political developments, and the U.S.-Iran deal impacting oil prices. The yen's volatility also played a crucial role in market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Pound Rose To A Oneyear High Against The Euro On Thursday And Jumped Against The Dollar As Swings In The Japanese Yen Caused Currency Markets To Gyrate The Euro Slipped To Pence | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:06 IST
Sterling Climbs: UK Politics and Market Dynamics at Play
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The British pound surged to a one-year peak against the euro on Thursday, witnessing gains against the dollar, amid fluctuations induced by the Japanese yen. The euro descended to 85.47 pence, a low not seen since June last year, ultimately falling 0.2% against sterling.

Sterling also strengthened against the U.S. dollar, rising by 0.57% to $1.335, a two-week high. Chris Turner, ING's head of global markets, attributed the euro's drop to weak eurozone inflation data and dissolution of bearish bets on the pound. He forecasted that UK politics might impact sterling only later this month or in August.

Anticipation surrounds Andy Burnham's expected leadership of the Labour Party and UK premiership on July 20, potentially influencing financial policies. Meanwhile, global markets reacted to the yen's unexpected rally, which placed pressure on the dollar, allowing both the pound and the euro to strengthen. This comes as the U.S.-Iran deal and falling oil prices bolster market sentiment, and traders remain vigilant of potential Japanese market intervention.

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