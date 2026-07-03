Fury of Maysak: Tropical Storm Strikes Hainan
Tropical Storm Maysak hit Hainan, a southern island province in China, with winds reaching speeds of 23 meters per second. The storm caused major disruptions, including the suspension of flights, rail services, and ferries as the region braced for its impact and potential aftermath.
Tropical Storm Maysak struck southern China's Hainan province on Friday with fierce winds clocking in at 51 mph at its core, leading to significant transportation disruptions.
The island grappled with the storm's impact, prompting the immediate suspension of flights, rail operations, and ferry services to ensure public safety.
Authorities remained on high alert as they monitored the situation closely, urging residents to stay safe and informed while bracing for potential challenges.