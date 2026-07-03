Airline Trafficking Scandal Unveiled: Thai Flight Attendants Targeted by Drug Networks

In Bangkok, a flight attendant's TikTok inbox received a mysterious message early on June 18, raising suspicions of drug trafficking. This comes amid the arrest of a Thai Airways attendant in Australia for heroin smuggling, revealing the vulnerability of aircrew to trafficking networks.

The message questioned if the attendant would smuggle goods, a proposal she ignored. Meanwhile, the International alarm grows as Thai Airways faces scrutiny, highlighting trafficking concerns impacting Thailand's reputation. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called it a 'damaging' increase in commercial drug trafficking cases originating from Thailand.

Authorities plan stricter airport screenings and serious repercussions for breaches. Notably, previous heroin smuggling attempts have exploited social media to recruit carriers discreetly, leading to ongoing investigations by Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board and collaborations with international bodies to curb the illicit trade.