Crackdown on Crime: Brazil's Federal Police Target U.S.-Sanctioned Suspects
Brazil's federal police have launched an operation targeting suspects tied to the PCC drug gang, sanctioned by the U.S. The operation seeks to dismantle a group accused of laundering international drug trafficking proceeds. The U.S. also designated PCC and CV as Foreign Terrorist Organizations last month.
Brazil's federal police have initiated an operation aimed at suspects sanctioned by the United States due to alleged connections with the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) drug gang, sources informed Reuters on Friday.
The federal police statement revealed their goal to dismantle a criminal group involved in laundering international drug trafficking proceeds. This week, the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control added two Brazilian nationals to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, accusing them of having links to the PCC, one of Brazil's largest criminal organizations.
The United States recently designated both PCC and its rival gang Comando Vermelho (CV) as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration aims to avoid such labels, fearing potential U.S. military action or sanctions on banks inadvertently conducting business with gang members.