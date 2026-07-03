International Pursuit: Ukrainian Woman and Monaco Bomb Plot

A Ukrainian Woman Is The Main Suspect In A Bomb Attack That Targeted A Wealthy Businessman In Monaco

The main suspect in a bomb attack in Monaco, a Ukrainian woman named Anastasiia Berezovska, remains at large after fleeing to Germany, according to officials on Friday.

Vadym Yermolaiev, a Ukrainian businessman, along with his partner and son, suffered injuries from the explosion, with the partner still in critical condition. Berezovska has been identified in an Interpol Red Notice for her role in Monday's attack.

Berezovska is believed to have acted with accomplices, considering the attack's sophistication. Authorities have seen her on CCTV footage and are now searching for further leads as she continues to evade capture.