Elara Healthcare: Redefining Mother and Child Care Across India and Beyond

Elara Healthcare, a new initiative by Marwari Catalysts Group, aims to revolutionize mother and child care with scalable and affordable services. Expanding beyond IVF and infertility care, the platform will encompass comprehensive healthcare services for women and children, focusing on underserved cities and global opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:20 IST
Elara Healthcare: Redefining Mother and Child Care Across India and Beyond
Marwari Catalysts Group to Build Elara Healthcare as a Future-Ready Mother and Child Care Network. Image Credit: ANI

Elara Healthcare, spearheaded by Marwari Catalysts Group, is set to transform mother and child care by providing an accessible and affordable healthcare platform that extends beyond IVF and infertility services. The initiative is part of the Group's Venture Studio Model, aiming to standardize healthcare services across underserved regions.

The platform is designed to create an integrated healthcare ecosystem, focusing on women's wellness, fertility care, pregnancy support, and child health. Expansion plans include establishing a presence in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, with future international opportunities in Africa and the Gulf.

Elara Healthcare strives to build a trusted network through collaborations with healthcare professionals and wellness partners, ensuring quality, compassion, and patient-centric care. The goal is to create a holistic care model that addresses the unique needs of families in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

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