Maysak Unleashes Fury on Hainan

Tropical Storm Maysak descended on Hainan, China's island province, on Friday. The storm made landfall with maximum winds clocking 23 meters per second or approximately 51 mph.

This severe weather event has led to widespread transportation disruptions, with flights, rail operations, and ferries all being suspended as a safety measure.

Authorities are tirelessly working to safeguard public safety while assessing the damage incurred due to the storm. The local government aims to restore normalcy at the earliest.