Taiwan's Chip Titan TSMC's Expansion: US Ambitions vs. Taiwanese Core

The United States will struggle to rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) chip production capacity in Taiwan despite the company's growing presence in Arizona, according to Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin, as reported by Focus Taiwan. This assertion counters recent claims regarding TSMC's American ventures.

Kung noted that TSMC plans to establish 16 fabrication plants and advanced CoWoS packaging facilities in Taiwan. He emphasized that regardless of how many semiconductor plants the US constructs, they will not match this scale. These comments follow statements made by former US President Donald Trump, who asserted that TSMC is expanding and doubling the size of its existing operations in Arizona.

While Trump suggested that the US could command 50% of the chip market by the end of his term, Minister Kung assured that Taiwan will continue to play a critical role in TSMC's manufacturing work. Discussions have surfaced on whether US pressure could push TSMC to boost its US investments. Kung remained confident in TSMC's Chairman C.C. Wei to navigate these negotiations and reiterated that expansion decisions should come directly from the company.