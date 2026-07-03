ED Breaks Ground with Aircraft Auction in Landmark Money Laundering Case

In an unprecedented move, the Enforcement Directorate auctioned a seized aircraft for Rs 3 crore, marking a significant step in a major money laundering investigation. The proceeds aim to compensate victims of a Rs 792 crore Ponzi scheme executed by Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd and associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:16 IST
ED Breaks Ground with Aircraft Auction in Landmark Money Laundering Case
Aircraft Hawker 800A image (Photo: ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking event, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted the auction of a Hawker 800A aircraft, netting Rs 3 crore through MSTC Ltd. This marks the first instance of its kind by the ED and took place in their Hyderabad zonal office on July 1.

Seized in March 2025 from Rajeev Gandhi International Airport, the aircraft was linked to ongoing investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd. The Hyderabad-based company, alongside its CMD Amardeep Kumar, was implicated in a fraudulent invoice discounting scheme, allegedly defrauding investors of Rs 792 crore.

The auction was authorized following an order from the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, dated November 20, 2025. Proceeds from the sale are intended for restitution to victims, pending court approval. This move underscores the ED's commitment to enforcing the PMLA by tracing illicit funds, prosecuting offenders, and ensuring justice for defrauded investors.

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