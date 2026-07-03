Global Leaders Unite for AI-Driven Solutions at New Commission

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Mukesh Ambani, and Lakshmi N. Mittal have been appointed as founding members of the newly established AI for Good Global Commission. The commission, comprising 44 global leaders, seeks to develop strategies to enhance trust, broaden access, and utilize AI for addressing global challenges.

The initiative features other industry stalwarts such as Amazon's Andy Jassy, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, and Microsoft's Brad Smith. Announced by President Paul Kagame, Marc Benioff of Salesforce, and ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Commission aims to merge public and private forces to guide global policy.

Targeting the digital integration of developing nations, the body is determined to reduce global inequalities. The ITU reports roughly one-quarter of the global population is offline. The Commission plans to address these gaps, emphasizing AI as an equitable tool for development and not a source of division.

President Kagame, co-chairing the Commission, stressed the responsibility of using technology as a force for good to diminish inequalities. The strategy builds on the ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission's efforts towards digital inclusivity and economic progression. Benioff emphasized trust as a cornerstone of AI's potential to benefit the global economy.

The initiative recognizes that no single entity can manage global technological shifts alone. Bogdan-Martin highlighted the need for collaborative leadership from diverse sectors to maximize AI's benefits worldwide. The Commission's inaugural meeting is set for July 2026 at the ITU's AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, part of the wider Digital Week.