Modi's Diplomatic Odyssey: Forging Ties in the Asia-Pacific

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand to strengthen India’s ties in the Asia-Pacific region. This tour aims to enhance relationships with these countries and is historic as Modi's visit to New Zealand marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Will Visit Indonesia | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:55 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Odyssey: Forging Ties in the Asia-Pacific
Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant diplomatic mission next week, visiting Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, Modi's tour is a strategic effort to strengthen India's presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Modi’s itinerary includes significant engagements with key leaders, such as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. In Australia, Modi will meet business leaders and visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The visit to New Zealand is particularly notable, as it marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years and follows a landmark free-trade agreement between the two countries. This tour underscores India's broader Act East policy and aims to foster stronger regional links.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026