Modi's Diplomatic Odyssey: Forging Ties in the Asia-Pacific

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant diplomatic mission next week, visiting Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, Modi's tour is a strategic effort to strengthen India's presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Modi’s itinerary includes significant engagements with key leaders, such as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. In Australia, Modi will meet business leaders and visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The visit to New Zealand is particularly notable, as it marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years and follows a landmark free-trade agreement between the two countries. This tour underscores India's broader Act East policy and aims to foster stronger regional links.