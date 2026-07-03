FSSAI Cracks Down on Misleading 'Energy Drink' Claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several beverage brands for misbranding their products as 'energy drinks.' The regulator states no standard exists for this category under national food safety regulations, and criticized unapproved claims of health and energy benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:58 IST
FSSAI Cracks Down on Misleading 'Energy Drink' Claims
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Photo/X@fssaiindia). Image Credit: ANI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken action against various beverage brands for allegedly misbranding and making misleading claims by marketing their products as 'energy drinks,' despite a lack of such standards under the country's food safety regulations.

Named in the notices were Hell Energy Drink, Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink, Red Bull Energy Drink, and Sting Energy Drink. FSSAI stressed that no official standards for 'Energy Drink' or similar categories have been established.

The regulator asserted that the Food Category System was not intended for product naming or labeling, emphasizing that claims about boosting energy, enhancing focus, or addressing general weakness are not legally permissible unless specifically allowed under the law.

Specific claims targeted include those made by Hell Energy Drink and Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink about energy boosting and focus enhancement, and similar claims by Red Bull Energy Drink and Sting Energy Drink regarding vitality and mind stimulation. The FSSAI's intervention underscores its intensified scrutiny to ensure truthful product branding and prevent consumer misdirection.

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