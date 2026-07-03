Wimbledon Day 5: Osaka Shines as Djokovic Eyes 25th Grand Slam

Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon, while Belinda Bencic and Roman Safiullin also secured wins. The day saw thrilling matches and featured top players like Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Novak Djokovic. Excitement builds as they continue their quest for the Wimbledon title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fifth Day At Wimbledon On Friday Times Gmt Osaka Sails Into Fourth Round Fourtime Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Powered Past Daria Kasatkina To Reach The Fourth Round Of Wimbledon For The First Time Bencic Beats Kalinskaya Last Years Semifinalist And Th Seed Belinda Bencic Stayed Composed Through The Thirdset Tiebreak To Beat Th Seed Anna Kalinskaya Safiullin Knocks Out Fonseca Former Quarterfinalist Roman Safiullin | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:50 IST
Wimbledon Day 5: Osaka Shines as Djokovic Eyes 25th Grand Slam
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On the fifth day of Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka confidently advanced to the fourth round, marking her best performance at the prestigious tournament so far. The four-time Grand Slam champion defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets, showcasing her formidable skills on the court.

Belinda Bencic managed to surpass Anna Kalinskaya after a tense three-set match, ultimately winning in a thrilling tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Roman Safiullin pulled off a remarkable upset by defeating the higher-seeded Joao Fonseca in convincing fashion.

The day held promise for more exciting showdowns, as tennis titans like defending champion Jannik Sinner and world number one Aryna Sabalenka were scheduled for their matches. Novak Djokovic was also in the spotlight, preparing to extend his Grand Slam record further.

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