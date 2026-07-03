Gulf Oil Exports Surge Amid Increased Strait of Hormuz Stability

Gulf Oil Exports In June Jumped More Than Million Barrels From May To Exceed Million Barrels Per Day As The Us Military Helped To Keep Oil Flowing Through The Strait Of Hormuz

In June, Gulf oil exports experienced a substantial increase, exceeding 10 million barrels per day, as the U.S. military worked to maintain the flow through the Strait of Hormuz. However, overall exports remain 40% lower compared to pre-war levels, according to new industry data.

The United Arab Emirates played a pivotal role in rejuvenating the market by enabling millions of previously stranded barrels to reach international markets. This move allowed producers to elevate output and stabilize oil prices to pre-conflict benchmarks. Reports from Kpler indicate that combined crude and condensate exports from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, and Iran rose significantly, surpassing 10 million barrels per day.

Vortexa estimates June flows reached 10.2 million barrels per day, marking an uptick from the 7 million recorded in May. Nonetheless, these figures fall short of the previous year's 16.5 million barrels per day output. Post the U.S.-Iran agreement on June 17, transit blockages began to clear faster, leaving about 23 million barrels awaiting passage. Saudi Arabia and the UAE both utilized alternative pipelines to navigate around Hormuz during the conflict, showing resilience and determination in restoring oil stability in the region.